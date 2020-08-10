SMOKERS were slapped with £372 fines for dropping cigarette butts in Blaenau Gwent.
They were prosecuted this month at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court under Section 87 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990:
KELLY MARIE HILLMAN, 32, of Grey Street, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £372 in fines, costs and a surcharge for an offence outside Aberbeeg Medical Centre.
BRADLEY JACK, 21, of Wesley Buildings, Nantyglo, was ordered to pay £372 in fines, costs and a surcharge for an offence outside Sirhowy Garage.
READ MORE:
- Axeman who attacked police officer jailed
- Man who shone laser beam in eyes of police helicopter pilot faces jail
- Thief drove from London to Gwent to steal nearly £5k of cigarettes
KAMASIA MUSA, 36, of Beech Grove, Victoria, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £372 in fines, costs and a surcharge for an offence outside Leeder and Co.
EMMA PHIPPS, 41, of Attlee Way, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £372 in fines, costs and a surcharge for an offence outside Coleg Gwent.
ANNEKA POWELL, 25, of Beacon View, Nantyglo, was ordered to pay £372 in fines, costs and a surcharge for an offence outside Brynmawr Wellbeing Centre.
CLAIRE LOUISE REED, Ebbw Road, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £372 in fines, costs and a surcharge for an offence in Lime Avenue.
KIERAN JOHN SHAW, 27, of Heol Cae Ffwenais, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £372 in fines, costs and a surcharge for an offence at The College.
DONNA VAUGHAN, 38, of Arrael View, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £372 in fines, costs and a surcharge for an offence at Brynmawr Wellbeing Centre.