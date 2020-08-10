SMOKERS were slapped with £372 fines for dropping cigarette butts in Blaenau Gwent.

They were prosecuted this month at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court under Section 87 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990:

KELLY MARIE HILLMAN, 32, of Grey Street, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £372 in fines, costs and a surcharge for an offence outside Aberbeeg Medical Centre.

BRADLEY JACK, 21, of Wesley Buildings, Nantyglo, was ordered to pay £372 in fines, costs and a surcharge for an offence outside Sirhowy Garage.

KAMASIA MUSA, 36, of Beech Grove, Victoria, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £372 in fines, costs and a surcharge for an offence outside Leeder and Co.

EMMA PHIPPS, 41, of Attlee Way, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £372 in fines, costs and a surcharge for an offence outside Coleg Gwent.

ANNEKA POWELL, 25, of Beacon View, Nantyglo, was ordered to pay £372 in fines, costs and a surcharge for an offence outside Brynmawr Wellbeing Centre.

CLAIRE LOUISE REED, Ebbw Road, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £372 in fines, costs and a surcharge for an offence in Lime Avenue.

KIERAN JOHN SHAW, 27, of Heol Cae Ffwenais, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £372 in fines, costs and a surcharge for an offence at The College.

DONNA VAUGHAN, 38, of Arrael View, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £372 in fines, costs and a surcharge for an offence at Brynmawr Wellbeing Centre.