On Friday night the skies above Gwent put on a magnificent show and our South Wales Argus Camera Club members made sure they were there to capture it. Here is just a small selection of the images they have shared over on our Facebook group. More than 3,500 people are signed up as Camera Club members. Why not join them?
Stunning: The brilliant sunset over Keepers Pond taken by Robin Birt
Atmospheric: Alison Smith shared a picture of the sunset on Friday evening over Twmbarlwm
Tree: Reflections at Bassaleg taken by Jon Watts
Wow: Ray Francis captured this horizontal Jacobs ladder over Trellech
Colours: The sunset looking over towards the Whistle Inn from Garn-Yr-Erw, near Blaenavon taken by Stuart John Baldwin
View: The cat is the same colour as the sky over Caldicot in this picture by Catherine Mayo