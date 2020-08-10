A UNIQUE lockdown photography project is looking for South Wales residents aged between one and 100 to share their stories.

Abergavenny photographer Amy Hewitt and journalist Steve Hoselitz, from Usk, have teamed up for the new project, 2020 Vision, which will document in pictures and words the way local people are coping during the pandemic.

The organisers are asking people of all ages within the region to volunteer to be photographed and to give a short interview.

In total they are looking for 100 people in South Wales, and will select one person of each age from one to 100. Parents will need to volunteer their children, if aged under 18, and authorise their portraits.

Their contributions will be compiled into an exhibition of 100 images to be displayed publicly in South Wales and then more widely.

Mr Hoselitz, a former Argus editor, said: “The idea for the project really took off when we met recently. Amy has the perfect skills to bring it to life. It will be a challenge to get someone from every birth year, but it adds a special dimension to the project, too.”

Photographer Ms Hewitt said: “I am really excited at the thought of meeting so many different people and documenting their personal experiences during these unprecedented times."

Each person selected for the project will receive a free copy of their portrait.

When completed, the 100 images and stories will form the basis of a public exhibition. Anyone interested in being photographed should contact Amy Hewitt by emailing amyjunehewitt@gmail.com

The project is being supported by Artworks Exhibitions Services Ltd, of Abergavenny.