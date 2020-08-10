CAERPHILLY council has issued advice following concerns that there is a potentially harmful blue-green algae in a county borough pond.
The council’s environmental team has said that the potentially toxic algae to humans and animals may have been found in Pen y Fan Pond.
The council has advised that no pets, particularly dogs, enter the pond.
Should pets come into contact with the water, owners are advised to thoroughly wash the animal with clean water and seek advice from a vet.
In humans, the algae can cause rashes after skin contact and illnesses if swallowed.
The cabinet member for the environment and neighbourhood services, Cllr Nigel George, said: “This advice certainly isn’t intended to cause undue concern and worry however it is important that no recreational activities, including fishing or public access takes place and that residents and visitors are aware that animals should not be allowed to enter the water of Pen y Fan Pond.
“Signage has been placed around the Pond and regular inspections of the body of water will continue to take place, we will continue to work alongside Natural Resources Wales to address this issue.”
Residents with any concerns regarding this issue can contact Caerphilly County Borough Council’s Environmental Health team on 01443 811 355.