AN Usk farm shed was broken into at the end of July.
Gwent Police’s rural crime team are looking for anyone who has any information or saw anything suspicious around Llangybi in Usk on July 31.
They are looking for a male who was wearing a bright yellow hat, shorts and a sports jacket who was hanging around the area at the time and was captured on CCTV by a neighbour from a distance.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101 or through their social media channels and quote the reference 274 of 8/8/2020.