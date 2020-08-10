TODAY is the first day of four this week where a weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued across Gwent – as well as the rest of the UK.
It has started off sunny across most of Gwent but with thunderstorms expected by the Met Office, here we provide you with an hour by hour weather forecast for the rest of the day across Gwent - but it is not clear exactly when the thunderstorms are due to hit:
Newport
11am: sunny intervals and max temperature of 20C
12pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 22C
1pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 23C
2pm: cloudy and max temperature of 24C
3pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 25C
4pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 26C
5pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 26C
6pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 26C
7pm: sunny and max temperature of 26C
8pm: sunny and max temperature of 24C
9pm: clear night and max temperature of 23C
10pm: clear night and max temperature of 22C
11pm: clear night and max temperature of 22C
Caerphilly borough
11am: sunny intervals and max temperature of 21C
12pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 22C
1pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 23C
2pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 24C
3pm: cloudy and max temperature of 24C
4pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 25C
5pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 25C
6pm: sunny and max temperature of 25C
7pm: sunny and max temperature of 25C
8pm: sunny and max temperature of 23C
9pm: clear night and max temperature of 22C
10pm: clear night and max temperature of 21C
11pm: clear night and max temperature of 20C
Torfaen
11am: sunny intervals and max temperature of 19C
12pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 21C
1pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 23C
2pm: cloudy and max temperature of 23C
3pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 24C
4pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 25C
5pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 25C
6pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 25C
7pm: sunny and max temperature of 25C
8pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 24C
9pm: clear night and max temperature of 22C
10pm: clear night and max temperature of 21C
11pm: clear night and max temperature of 20C
Monmouthshire
11am: sunny intervals and max temperature of 21C
12pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 23C
1pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 24C
2pm: cloudy and max temperature of 25C
3pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 26C
4pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 27C
5pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 28C
6pm: sunny and max temperature of 27C
7pm: sunny and max temperature of 27C
8pm: sunny and max temperature of 25C
9pm: clear night and max temperature of 23C
10pm: clear night and max temperature of 21C
11pm: clear night and max temperature of 21C
Blaenau Gwent
11am: sunny intervals and max temperature of 20C
12pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 21C
1pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 22C
2pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 23C
3pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 24C
4pm: cloudy and max temperature of 24C
5pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 25C
6pm: sunny and max temperature of 25C
7pm: sunny and max temperature of 24C
8pm: sunny and max temperature of 23C
9pm: clear night and max temperature of 21C
10pm: clear night and max temperature of 21C
11pm: clear night and max temperature of 20C