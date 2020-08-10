TODAY is the first day of four this week where a weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued across Gwent – as well as the rest of the UK.

It has started off sunny across most of Gwent but with thunderstorms expected by the Met Office, here we provide you with an hour by hour weather forecast for the rest of the day across Gwent - but it is not clear exactly when the thunderstorms are due to hit:

Newport

11am: sunny intervals and max temperature of 20C

12pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 22C

1pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 23C

2pm: cloudy and max temperature of 24C

3pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 25C

4pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 26C

5pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 26C

6pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 26C

7pm: sunny and max temperature of 26C

8pm: sunny and max temperature of 24C

9pm: clear night and max temperature of 23C

10pm: clear night and max temperature of 22C

11pm: clear night and max temperature of 22C

Caerphilly borough

11am: sunny intervals and max temperature of 21C

12pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 22C

1pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 23C

2pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 24C

3pm: cloudy and max temperature of 24C

4pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 25C

5pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 25C

6pm: sunny and max temperature of 25C

7pm: sunny and max temperature of 25C

8pm: sunny and max temperature of 23C

9pm: clear night and max temperature of 22C

10pm: clear night and max temperature of 21C

11pm: clear night and max temperature of 20C

Torfaen

11am: sunny intervals and max temperature of 19C

12pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 21C

1pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 23C

2pm: cloudy and max temperature of 23C

3pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 24C

4pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 25C

5pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 25C

6pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 25C

7pm: sunny and max temperature of 25C

8pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 24C

9pm: clear night and max temperature of 22C

10pm: clear night and max temperature of 21C

11pm: clear night and max temperature of 20C

Monmouthshire

11am: sunny intervals and max temperature of 21C

12pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 23C

1pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 24C

2pm: cloudy and max temperature of 25C

3pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 26C

4pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 27C

5pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 28C

6pm: sunny and max temperature of 27C

7pm: sunny and max temperature of 27C

8pm: sunny and max temperature of 25C

9pm: clear night and max temperature of 23C

10pm: clear night and max temperature of 21C

11pm: clear night and max temperature of 21C

Blaenau Gwent

11am: sunny intervals and max temperature of 20C

12pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 21C

1pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 22C

2pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 23C

3pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 24C

4pm: cloudy and max temperature of 24C

5pm: sunny intervals and max temperature of 25C

6pm: sunny and max temperature of 25C

7pm: sunny and max temperature of 24C

8pm: sunny and max temperature of 23C

9pm: clear night and max temperature of 21C

10pm: clear night and max temperature of 21C

11pm: clear night and max temperature of 20C