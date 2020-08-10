BBC Breakfast weather presenter Carol Kirkwood surprised viewers when she accidentally said she could see “lots of doggers” in a London park.
Carol, 58, was updating viewers on the forecast when she made the slip on the morning programme.
What did Carol say?
“Look at it. Fabulous,” she said of the view in Greenwich Park.
“The sun’s beating down. We’ve seen lots of doggers.”
Kirkwood quickly corrected herself, saying: “Not doggers of course!
“Lots of dog walkers and joggers around here through the course of this morning.”
She later tweeted: “That will teach me to try and say joggers and dog walkers in the same sentence!!! Sorry!”
WATCH: Here's a clip of the incident
What was the reaction to Carol's slip-up?
BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker responded: “Reasons to love Carol number 472…. Recovered like a pro. I don’t think anyone even noticed.”
Radio 1 DJ Greg James wrote: “Yet further proof that Carol Kirkwood is a national treasure.”
