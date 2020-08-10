POLICE have issued an alert after scores of Amazon Prime customers were targeted by fraudsters.

While a sharp rise in the number of sophisticated scams relating to the service were reported to Thames Valley Police via Action Fraud - customers across the UK have been urged to be vigilant.

What does the scam involve?

Victims have been cold-called at home by people claiming to be from the online retailer Amazon.

The caller will claim to be contacting the victim because there is an issue with their Amazon Prime membership or unauthorised activity on their Amazon account.

What have police said about the scam?

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said: "Do not engage with the caller as they will be attempting to get you to disclose your personal or financial details in order to scam you.

"We have even been made aware of scammers directing the victim to go and purchase Amazon vouchers from a shop (to then be later collected in person by the scammer or an accomplice) in order to 'demonstrate that their Prime account is working properly'.

"Again, on no account should you do this: discuss your concerns with a trusted family member or friend who can refer the incident to Action Fraud on your behalf if you cannot do this yourself."

Police have also warned of scammers that pretend to be from Visa or Mastercard.

Who has been targeted?

In an online alert, PCSO Ahmed Mohamed said scammers were targetting landlines asking for an international transaction of £600.

What should anyone who gets a cold-call or believes they are a victim do?

Those who have concerns can make a report to Action Fraud by calling 0300 123 2040 between Monday and Friday from 8am to 8pm.

For more advice on how to stay safe online, visit: https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/cybercrime