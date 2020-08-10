A MAN has been taken to hospital after a lorry overturned on the A449.

The slip road on the A449 southbound near Raglan has been closed since 8.30am and diversions are in place.

The man has been taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital for treatment but his condition is unknown.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A449 near Raglan shortly before 8.20am today. A lorry overturned on the southbound Raglan slip road.”