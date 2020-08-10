NEWPORT'S Tip Ship has reopened today for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown forced its closure in March.
The shop is open Monday-Friday from 9.30am to 3.30pm and visitors do not need to book a visit - but people are being urged to familiarise themselves with the guidance that is operating to ensure their visit is safe for themselves and other visitors, and staff.
But people wishing to use the recycling centre at the site must continue to use the council's existing pre-booking system to secure a slot.
The shop will take a maximum six visitors at any one time, with a ,one in, one out, system operating.
Donations are being taken too, but these will require examination by staff before being accepted, and will be quarantined for 48 hours before going on sale.
Anyone wanting to donate items is asked to contact staff on arrival. Items left outside the shop will not be accepted.
Hand sanitiser will be available at the shop entrance, and customers are being urged to pay by card if they can.
More information and guidance can be found on the Newport Wastesavers website at wastesavers.co.uk
