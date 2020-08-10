A PIECE of Gwent history was on TV this morning.
BBC One’s Homes Under The Hammer visited Cardiff Road as part of their programme – covering the sale of the old Ebbw Bridge Club and Institute in Maesglas – which was demolished in 2017.
The Ebbw Bridge Club on Cardiff Road, Maesglas before demolition
Fans of the show and locals were saddened to not have seen what the finished product was on the show – which is now Heron Foods and flats.
The club first opened in 1936 and had played host to Welsh musical legends including Sir Tom Jones and Dame Shirley Bassey closed in 2014 after membership numbers fell.
Demolition work on the Ebbw Bridge Club in 2017
In February 2015, it was purchased by developers Borley for £260,000 – more than double the guide price of the property.
In March 2016, Newport City Council approved plans to replace the club with housing and demolition began on July 22, 2017.
Heron Foods has replaced the old Ebbw Bridge Club. Picture: Google Street View
The building now contains Heron Foods on the ground floor and is set for another shop to join it. There are going to be 16 one-bedroom flats and five two-bedroom flats also.
The development of Cardiff Road is ongoing, with the recent demolition of the old South Wales Argus offices.