A NEWPORT drug dealer has pleaded guilty to trafficking heroin and crack cocaine in the city.
At Cardiff Crown Court, Mohammed Elhariceh, 41, of Courtybella Gardens, Pill, admitted two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.
The offences were committed on July 17.
The prosecution was represented by Eugene Egan and the defendant by Ben Waters.
READ MORE:
- Boxer’s drug gang ‘wreaked havoc’ in Newport during lockdown
- Drug dealer arrested in pub garden with 83% purity cocaine
- Vegetarian attacked by brother with 7-inch kitchen knife for not eating meat
Elhariceh’s sentence was adjourned until October.
The defendant, a Lebanese national, appeared in court via video link from Cardiff Prison.
He was remanded in custody by Judge Richard Williams.