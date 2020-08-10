THERE have been no new coronavirus deaths or cases reported in Gwent today.
And there have been no new deaths recorded across Wales, however, 12 new cases have been reported.
Across Gwent, the total number of coronavirus-related deaths remains at 275, according to Public Health Wales (PHW).
This figure is known to be higher however, and the Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the figure much higher.
The PHW figure includes only those coronavirus deaths that have been confirmed by a laboratory test.
The number of cases confirmed in Gwent stands at 2,753 though again, the true number is likely to be much higher.
Across Wales, there have been 1,579 deaths due to coronavirus, based on PHW figures, and 17,463 confirmed cases - including the 12 cases confirmed today, though the true figures will be higher.
Newport has the highest rate of cases per 100,000 population among Gwent's five council areas, at 572.2 which is the ninth highest in Wales.
Wrexham, where five of the 12 new cases were reported has the highest rate in Wales, at 1.001.8 per 100,000, followed by Merthyr Tydfil (961.4).
Torfaen (385.3) has the lowest rate of cases in Gwent.
The 12 new cases confirmed today are as follows:
- Wrexham - five
- Carmarthenshire - two
- Denbighshire - one
- Conwy - one
- Bridgend - one
- Pembrokeshire - one
- Cardiff - one