JET2.COM and Jet2holidays have shared an update as to when they will resume flights and holidays to Cyprus.

Here's a round-up of everything you need to know.

When are flights and holidays resuming to Larnaca and Paphos in Cyprus with Jet2?

Jet2 will head back to Cyprus from Monday, August 17, meaning UK holidaymakers can escape to the island for the first time since March.

MORE NEWS:

Larnaca

The airline and package holiday specialist will recommence its flights and holidays programme to Larnaca on the eastern side of the island on August 17.

The company has almost 40,000 seats on sale to Larnaca this summer, with flights departing from eight UK bases - Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle.

Paphos

The company also resumes flights and holidays to Paphos on August 18.

For Summer 2020, the company has 45,000 seats on sale to Paphos with flights departing from eight UK bases - Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle.

What have Jet2 said?

The UK’s second largest tour operator has reported increased demand to Cyprus.

Customers are currently required to provide a negative Covid-19 test upon arrival, obtained within 72 hours of travel.

Jet2 say the ongoing uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic means that the company has made some adjustments to its flying programme to Cyprus, however there is still plenty of choice and flexibility in response to the demand.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: "We are delighted to be recommencing our flights and holidays programme to Cyprus from August 17 and looking at the demand it’s very clear just how much our customers are looking forward to their well-deserved holidays in the Cypriot sunshine.

"With a great choice of flights and holidays to Cyprus from eight UK bases, not to mention fantastic deals and free child places available, there’s plenty of choice and value for those looking to get away for a much-needed break in the sunshine this summer.

"These have been incredibly uncertain and difficult times for everyone, and we have been busy looking after our customers and doing the right thing for them.

"As a result of this, customers know they can trust us to deliver and that’s our absolute focus for anyone travelling with us - delivering award winning customer service and package holidays you can trust."

What have Cypriot officials said?

Savvas Perdios, deputy minister of Tourism Cyprus said: "Jet2 and Jet2holidays is one of our most loyal and trusted partners and we are more than eager to once again, welcome its customers to Cyprus.

"We would like to wish Jet2.com and Jet2holidays every success and extend a warm welcome to all its customers."

What is the latest advice on travel to Cyprus?

Customers should check the FCO website before travel: https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/cyprus.