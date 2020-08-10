CAPITAL FM host Roman Kemp broke down in tears during his breakfast radio show as he paid tribute to his “absolute brother” - producer Joe Lyons - who died last week.

The DJ shared memories of his friend and colleague on Capital Breakfast on Monday, saying: “I never thought I would have to be doing this on the radio.”

What did Roman say to listeners?

Explaining his absence from the show at the end of last week, he told listeners: “Last Tuesday, very suddenly, we lost one of our best friends – and our colleague – Producer Joe.

MORE NEWS:

"He was not just part of the Capital Breakfast family, but a loved member of the whole team.

“Everybody that works here at Capital is obviously completely devastated and we are trying to process this all together.”

WATCH: Roman's tribute to Joe Lyons 'Producer Joe' on Capital Breakfast below

Paying tribute to the producer, who worked at Capital’s parent company Global for nine years, Kemp added: “He was kind, caring, loved dogs, he was obsessed with his daily step count.

"He never ironed his clothes, he loved his family so much.

“He was playful, he was silly and that is how we are going to remember him and that is how we would like you to remember him.”

Wiping away tears, before promising the show would go on, he continued: “He’s my absolute brother and I never thought I would have to be doing this on the radio.”

Who is Roman Kemp?

Roman - who is the son of Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp - finished third in last year's I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here on ITV.

He has presented on Capital FM since 2014, and also hosts a Sunday morning show on ITV with his dad Martin.

Who hosts Capital Breakfast with Roman?

Capital Breakfast is hosted by Roman and co-presented by Sian Welby and Sonny Jay, and is broadcast across the UK on FM and DAB digital radio.

Rob Howard and Lauren Layfield stood in on presenting duties while Capital FM bosses granted Roman, Sian and Sonny some time away from the radio following the news last week.