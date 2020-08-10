ONE Caerphilly borough man won't have to worry about his bills for the next three months - thanks to the Argus.

Leigh Thomas from Pontymister was picked as the lucky winner out of 400 entrants, and will now have his bills paid for by us for three months.

Mr Thomas entered the South Wales Argus competition to collect tokens in the paper and send them in to us, with the prize being household bills being paid for three months – up to £2,000.

“I’m really chuffed,” said Mr Thomas.

“It’s very handy. I did not think I would win but first time for everything.”

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus editor Gavin Thompson said: “We know that last few months have been difficult for many of our readers and that’s why we promised to be there with you throughout. We wanted to do something to help and I’m delighted for Leigh Thomas that his name came out of the hat as our winner. I hope the money will make a real difference for him.

“While we can’t pay everyone’s bills, the team here at the South Wales Argus is playing a wider role in society at this time by informing you about the rules and health issues around Covid-19, as well as celebrating your successes and highlights – from sharing pictures of your new-borns to promoting our pub of the week.

“I can promise you, we’ll continue to be there with you, throughout the coronavirus and beyond. I also encourage readers who don’t already to consider our home delivery offer or to subscribe to our website, to continue to support vital local journalism.”

You can claim free home delivery of the South Wales Argus for six weeks. To claim home delivery with delivery costs free for six weeks call 0800 953 0227 or to become a digital subscriber visit southwalesargus.co.uk/subscribe