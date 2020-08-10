A MAN is to stand trial after he denied stealing two mountain bikes, boxing gloves, cans of lager and a television in two alleged burglaries.
Kevin Morgan, 38, of Sandalwood Court, Newport, pleaded not guilty to the charges at a Cardiff Crown Court hearing.
He also denied one count of burglary with intent.
The alleged offences are said to have taken place in Newport’s Dorset Crescent between July 11 and July 13.
Morgan is due to stand trial on December 17.
He was represented by Ben Waters and the prosecution by Marian Lewis.
The defendant was remanded in custody by Judge Richard Williams.
