A SOCIAL care project which helps disabled or older Torfaen residents use technology to support themselves is resuming home visits.

The Torfaen Tech Coach Service is available to older people, carers and those with a disability living in Torfaen. It offers free support and advice to residents to help them use technology to do what’s important to them.

The coach service helps residents use technology to help them stay in touch with family and friends, do a weekly shop online or learn a new skill.

Since its launch in October 2019 the Tech Coach Service has supported 36 people to get online; chat online; listen to music; send emails; set up Alexa devices; change phone and broadband provider; watch catch up TV; study the Bible; send a text; among other things.

Executive member for adult services and housing, Cllr David Daniels said: "The Tech Coach is a fantastic service which offers the people of Torfaen the chance to become more independent through the use of technology.

"As we've seen throughout the pandemic, technology can offer an alternative way to shop, get help or advice, and - most importantly throughout lockdown - can help bring us all together.

"The service has been a lifeline for many residents throughout the lockdown period, where they have been able to access over the phone and online support to help them access essential online services and be able to contact family and friends.

"Now that the service is once again conducting home visits, if you know someone that would benefit then please get in touch."

Residents who are shielding will only be able to request a home visit after August 16, as set out by Welsh Government’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Residents can request an appointment by calling the team on 01495 762200.­­­­