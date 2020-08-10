NEWPORT City Council has begun its annual electoral canvass, encouraging residents to register to vote and make sure their details are up to date.

Next May’s Senedd election will be the first time that 16 and 17-year olds and qualifying foreign citizens in Wales will be able to vote.

The council has started to send out letters to households across the city and will continue to canvass for some months.

Police and Crime Commissioner elections will also take place next year across Wales following a one-year delay due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The annual canvass has to be carried out by law and ensures that the council can keep the electoral register up to date and identify any residents who have not yet registered.

Those who have moved to Newport recently are particularly encouraged by the council to look out for the voter registration messages.

Those who aren’t registered won’t see their name in the documents set out by the council.

The head of Electoral Commission Wales, Rhydian Thomas, said: “It’s really important that everyone who is entitled to vote is able to do so. More people are now entitled to vote in Wales, including 16-17-year olds and qualifying foreign citizens.

“Making sure you provide the necessary information to your local authority when it is needed will ensure the process runs smoothly. This is particularly helpful in the current public health situation, as it will help avoid the need for home visits from canvassers.”

For more information contact the council’s registration team by emailing uvote@newport.gov.uk or telephone 01633 656656.