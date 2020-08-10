NEWPORT council has agreed to purchase part of a St Brides pub car park, to provide better access to Gwent Levels.

Part of the Lighthouse Inn car park in Newport will be bought by the council to improve the access to visitors to the coastal reservoir.

The land will be retained as a car park but will need to be redeveloped as the existing car park is in “poor condition”.

This car park would have a separate access to the remainder of the Lighthouse car park and would act as the primary gateway for visitors accessing the Wentloog Levels landscape area.

The council also hopes that it will create a starting point for walking, cycling and other modes of transport and would be a midpoint destination for people walking the Wales coast path from Newport to Cardiff.

A council report says: “The project aims to prevent the condition of the Levels deteriorating and ensure it is available to be enjoyed by further generations.

“Additionally, investment now will reduce the call on public funds for the near future. The project will help manage visitors, which should reduce the need for future resource to be invested in maintenance.”

The section of land will cost the cost the council £20,000 plus legal costs, but this can be claimed back from the Heritage Lottery Fund – the project’s financial backer.

The council has said that the funding set aside for the project must be used before summer 2021, otherwise there is a risk it will be used in neighbouring authorities.

The reservoir project is known as Living Levels and is a National Lottery Heritage Fund Landscape Partnership Scheme (LPS) on the Gwent Levels.

A council report says: “RSPB Cymru, Gwent Wildlife Trust, Monmouthshire County Council, Natural Resources Wales, Newport City Council, Buglife and Bumblebee Conservation Trust are working together, through a range of projects that aim to conserve and enhance the natural heritage of the Gwent Levels and reconnect people with the landscape on their doorstep.”

The council has said that better access to the area through car parking facilities would boost visitor numbers and improve residents’ use of the site.