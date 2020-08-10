Throughout the pandemic there have been so many people in Newport who have been a ray of light for others.

I have heard many, many stories of how communities have come together to work selflessly for others.

This summer I have launched a campaign to send a card to say thank you to those people who have gone above and beyond to help others during this extraordinary time.

What they are doing is not always headline grabbing (some of it might be or indeed should be) but over the last few months, it has often been the little things that have made the biggest difference.

I want to thank as many people as possible, whether it has been volunteering their time by delivering food and medicine, making PPE or working tirelessly as a critical worker.

Last week, the Welsh Parliament was recalled to debate the most recent changes to the regulations.

The next review will take place on August 21 and will be only be two weeks away from re-opening schools. The First Minister has been clear that the reopening of schools will have the top priority in whatever capacity there is to go on lifting lockdown measures.

Although restrictions are being cautiously lifted in Wales, the virus has not gone away.

Following evidence, the Health Minister Vaughan Gething has given new advice which urges anyone who is isolating at home with Covid-19 to contact 111 or their GP if their symptoms don’t improve after seven days, or if they experience breathlessness or vomiting, or if fatigue stops them doing their normal daily activities.

Cases within the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board continue to remain low.

There have been no further positive tests since June 27 and there are currently four covid positive patients across all of the hospital sites with no confirmed patients in intensive care since June 19. Thank you to everyone involved who’ve been working tirelessly to keep us all safe.

