A TEENAGER was warned he faces a custodial sentence after he pleaded guilty to selling heroin to undercover police officers.
Jay Davies, 18, from Newport, was caught as part of Gwent’s Police covert Operation Solar which saw officers conduct a series of dawn raids in June.
At Cardiff Crown Court, the defendant, of Clifton Place, pleaded guilty to six counts of supplying heroin between January 14 and January 21.
Davies is due to be sentenced on the same day as co-defendant Sheldon Lewis, 22, of Lucas Street, Newport.
He has admitted three charges of supplying heroin and one count each of being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned in offering to supply heroin.
Prosecutor Gareth James said Davies was acting as Lewis’ “runner”.
The teenager’s barrister Ben Waters asked for sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of a Probation Service report.
He said that his client had no previous convictions and was aged 17 at the time of the offences.
Judge Richard Williams told Davies: “It’s going to be a custodial sentence.”
Sentence was adjourned until September and the defendant, who appeared via video link from Cardiff Prison, was remanded in custody.