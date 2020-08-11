Tourism and hospitality businesses have the opportunity to question the deputy economy minister about reopening and recovery this week at an event organised by the South Wales Argus.

Restart Tourism is an online panel discussion and live Q&A session for owners, managers and people working in the tourism and hospitality sectors across Wales.

The session will feature a panel including deputy economy minister Lee Waters MS, Celtic Manor chief executive Ian Edwards and representatives from Visit Pembrokeshire and Bluestone Resort.

Attendees can submit questions when they register and there will be a chance to put questions live to the panel, who are keen to support the wider industry by sharing their advice and experience.

A number of businesses who sign up will also be offered free advertising in the South Wales Argus or its sister titles to help them get their business going again.

The event will be chaired by South Wales Argus editor Gavin Thompson.

“Running a business through the current crisis is hard and we all need someone to turn to for advice and support,” said Mr Thompson. “Our expert panel means people can bring their questions about how they can get through these challenging times and grow their business again on the other side.

“Having the deputy economy minister on the panel means we have real expertise on the support available from the Welsh Government as well the chance to press their case for what further help is needed.

“If you own or manage a hospitality or tourism business in Wales, this really is too good an opportunity to pass up.”

The event is being run by the Argus and its Newsquest sister titles with the University of South Wales acting as event partner.

Celtic Manor Resort and ICC Wales chief executive Ian Edwards said: “I’m looking forward to being part of this panel discussion because it’s important that we all work together and share best practice as we Restart Tourism.

“The hospitality and tourism sector here in Wales was one of the first and hardest hit by the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and we are one of the very last sectors to come out of lockdown. As we reopen, it’s important that we instil confidence in our guests that they can now visit us again safely and this is the message that we need to work together, as an industry, to get across.”

The event takes place on Thursday from 10am to 11am. Register online here. Places must be booked by 5pm on Wednesday in order to be able to take part.

www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/restart-tourism-getting-the-welsh-visitor-economy-going-again-tickets-115514584231