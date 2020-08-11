SUPERMARKET chains Iceland and Waitrose have issued urgent product recalls on a range of their chicken products.
Here's what each company has recalled.
What have Waitrose recalled?
Waitrose & Partners are recalling Waitrose & Partners Chicken Satay with Sweet Chilli Sauce.
This is because an incorrect dip has been packed in the product resulting in fish and peanuts not being mentioned on the label.
MORE NEWS:
- Newport teenager sold heroin to undercover police officers
- Opposition to DHL Tradeteam plans to cut Ebbw Vale jobs
- Newport Mind flats plan to help tackle homelessness
It means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to fish and/or peanuts.
Product details:
- Name: Waitrose & Partners Chicken Satay with Sweet Chilli Sauce
- Pack size: 85g
- Use by: August 17, 2020
- Allergens: Fish, Peanuts
A spokesperson from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: "If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to fish and/or peanuts, do not eat it.
"Instead return it to a local Waitrose store for a full refund.
"Alternatively contact Waitrose Customer Care on 0800 188 881 and select Option 4."
What have Iceland recalled?
Iceland has recalled their own brand Chip Shop Curry Chicken Breast Toppers and Southern Fried Chicken Popsters because salmonella has been found in the products.
Product details:
Name: Iceland Chip Shop Curry Chicken Breast Toppers
- Pack size: 400g
- Best before: February 27, 2021, March 17, 2021 and April 8, 2021
Name: Iceland Southern Fried Chicken Popsters
- Pack size: 220g
- Best before: April 4, 2021
Why are Iceland recalling the products?
The chain have issued the recall over the presence of salmonella in the products.
Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.
A spokesperson from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) stated: If you have bought any of the above products do not consume them.
"Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund or contact Iceland Customer Care line on 0800 328 0800 and select option 2."
Comments are closed on this article.