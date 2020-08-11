KRISPY Kreme have launched a special edition doughnut set to help celebrate results day for millions of students across the country.

The move from the American doughnut company and coffeehouse chain comes as students up and down the land prepare to collect their long-awaited results - but rather than flocking back through the school gates, they will find out their fate online.

Many will miss out on traditional rituals in 2020 - from joyful class photos to the special moment of opening their results envelope with family and friends.

Krispy Kreme say their ‘Class of 2020’ half dozen doughnuts aims to bring smiles to students, and celebrate their success with loved ones, safely.

What is in each box?

Each limited-edition box, available for delivery nationwide, contains six hand piped ‘Class of 2020’ doughnuts and a special Krispy Kreme envelope that contains an additional surprise gift.

There is also an option to include a personalised message card inside your box if buying as a congratulatory gift for your friend or family member’s achievements.

What have Krispy Kreme said?

Emma Colquhoun, Krispy Kreme UK and Ireland’s chief marketing officer, said: “It’s no secret that this year has been challenging for many, including those eagerly awaiting Results Day as a milestone event this month.

"That’s why we’re creating these limited edition, fresh hand piped ‘Class of 2020’ doughnut boxes with additional Krispy Kreme treat envelopes inside – delivering smiles direct to your door!"

How much are the boxes?

Made fresh daily, the limited availability ‘Class of 2020’ boxes can be pre-ordered.

They are priced at £12.95 plus a £3.95 delivery charge; delivery is available across the UK for a limited time only.

For further information on delivery and how you can get your hands on a box, visit https://www.krispykreme.co.uk/class-of-2020.