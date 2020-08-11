WHILE there was a lack of thunderstorms across Gwent yesterday despite the weather warning, the Met Office predict that there may also be some today.
This morning has started off bright across the county and this looks set to continue but the Met Office are predicting that Newport will receive the thunderstorms tomorrow (Wednesday, August 12) and also more on Monday, August 17.
Monmouthshire is expected to have thunderstorms on Sunday, August 16 but today temperatures are predicted to reach 31C.
Here is an hour-by-hour forecast across Gwent on day two of the UK-wide weather warning for thunderstorms.
Newport
9am: sunny with max temperature of 21C
10am: sunny with max temperature of 22C
11am: sunny with max temperature of 24C
12pm: sunny with max temperature of 25C
1pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 26C
2pm: sunny with max temperature of 27C
3pm: sunny with max temperature of 28C
4pm: sunny with max temperature of 28C
5pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 28C
6pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 27C
7pm: sunny with max temperature of 27C
8pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 26C
9pm: partly cloudy with max temperature of 25C
10pm: partly cloudy with max temperature of 24C
11pm: partly cloudy with max temperature of 23C
Caerphilly
9am: sunny with max temperature of 21C
10am: sunny intervals with max temperature of 22C
11am: sunny with max temperature of 24C
12pm: sunny with max temperature of 25C
1pm: sunny with max temperature of 26C
2pm: sunny with max temperature of 27C
3pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 28C
4pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 27C
5pm: cloudy with max temperature of 27C
6pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 26C
7pm: cloudy with max temperature of 26C
8pm: cloudy with max temperature of 25C
9pm: partly cloudy with max temperature of 23C
10pm: partly cloudy with max temperature of 23C
11pm: partly cloudy with max temperature of 22C
Blaenau Gwent
9am: sunny with max temperature of 21C
10am: sunny with max temperature of 22C
11am: sunny with max temperature of 24C
12pm: sunny with max temperature of 25C
1pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 26C
2pm: sunny with max temperature of 27C
3pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 27C
4pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 28C
5pm: cloudy with max temperature of 27C
6pm: cloudy with max temperature of 26C
7pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 26C
8pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 25C
9pm: light showers with max temperature of 23C
10pm: light showers with max temperature of 23C
11pm: light showers with max temperature of 22C
Torfaen
9am: sunny intervals with max temperature of 20C
10am: sunny with max temperature of 22C
11am: sunny with max temperature of 23C
12pm: sunny with max temperature of 25C
1pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 26C
2pm: sunny with max temperature of 27C
3pm: sunny with max temperature of 28C
4pm: sunny with max temperature of 28C
5pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 28C
6pm: cloudy with max temperature of 27C
7pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 27C
8pm: sunny with max temperature of 25C
9pm: partly cloudy with max temperature of 24C
10pm: partly cloudy with max temperature of 23C
11pm: partly cloudy with max temperature of 23C
Monmouthshire
9am: sunny intervals with max temperature of 21C
10am: sunny with max temperature of 23C
11am: sunny with max temperature of 25C
12pm: sunny with max temperature of 27C
1pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 28C
2pm: sunny with max temperature of 29C
3pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 31C
4pm: cloudy with max temperature of 31C
5pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 30C
6pm: sunny with max temperature of 29C
7pm: sunny with max temperature of 28C
8pm: sunny with max temperature of 27C
9pm: clear night with max temperature of 24C
10pm: clear night with max temperature of 23C
11pm: partly cloudy with max temperature of 22C