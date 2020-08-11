WHILE there was a lack of thunderstorms across Gwent yesterday despite the weather warning, the Met Office predict that there may also be some today.

This morning has started off bright across the county and this looks set to continue but the Met Office are predicting that Newport will receive the thunderstorms tomorrow (Wednesday, August 12) and also more on Monday, August 17.

Monmouthshire is expected to have thunderstorms on Sunday, August 16 but today temperatures are predicted to reach 31C.

Here is an hour-by-hour forecast across Gwent on day two of the UK-wide weather warning for thunderstorms.

Newport

9am: sunny with max temperature of 21C

10am: sunny with max temperature of 22C

11am: sunny with max temperature of 24C

12pm: sunny with max temperature of 25C

1pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 26C

2pm: sunny with max temperature of 27C

3pm: sunny with max temperature of 28C

4pm: sunny with max temperature of 28C

5pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 28C

6pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 27C

7pm: sunny with max temperature of 27C

8pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 26C

9pm: partly cloudy with max temperature of 25C

10pm: partly cloudy with max temperature of 24C

11pm: partly cloudy with max temperature of 23C

Caerphilly

9am: sunny with max temperature of 21C

10am: sunny intervals with max temperature of 22C

11am: sunny with max temperature of 24C

12pm: sunny with max temperature of 25C

1pm: sunny with max temperature of 26C

2pm: sunny with max temperature of 27C

3pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 28C

4pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 27C

5pm: cloudy with max temperature of 27C

6pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 26C

7pm: cloudy with max temperature of 26C

8pm: cloudy with max temperature of 25C

9pm: partly cloudy with max temperature of 23C

10pm: partly cloudy with max temperature of 23C

11pm: partly cloudy with max temperature of 22C

Blaenau Gwent

9am: sunny with max temperature of 21C

10am: sunny with max temperature of 22C

11am: sunny with max temperature of 24C

12pm: sunny with max temperature of 25C

1pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 26C

2pm: sunny with max temperature of 27C

3pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 27C

4pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 28C

5pm: cloudy with max temperature of 27C

6pm: cloudy with max temperature of 26C

7pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 26C

8pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 25C

9pm: light showers with max temperature of 23C

10pm: light showers with max temperature of 23C

11pm: light showers with max temperature of 22C

Torfaen

9am: sunny intervals with max temperature of 20C

10am: sunny with max temperature of 22C

11am: sunny with max temperature of 23C

12pm: sunny with max temperature of 25C

1pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 26C

2pm: sunny with max temperature of 27C

3pm: sunny with max temperature of 28C

4pm: sunny with max temperature of 28C

5pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 28C

6pm: cloudy with max temperature of 27C

7pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 27C

8pm: sunny with max temperature of 25C

9pm: partly cloudy with max temperature of 24C

10pm: partly cloudy with max temperature of 23C

11pm: partly cloudy with max temperature of 23C

Monmouthshire

9am: sunny intervals with max temperature of 21C

10am: sunny with max temperature of 23C

11am: sunny with max temperature of 25C

12pm: sunny with max temperature of 27C

1pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 28C

2pm: sunny with max temperature of 29C

3pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 31C

4pm: cloudy with max temperature of 31C

5pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 30C

6pm: sunny with max temperature of 29C

7pm: sunny with max temperature of 28C

8pm: sunny with max temperature of 27C

9pm: clear night with max temperature of 24C

10pm: clear night with max temperature of 23C

11pm: partly cloudy with max temperature of 22C