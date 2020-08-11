A ROOKIE PC told how she was "brainwashed" into sex games on duty with a married sergeant - including performing sex acts around their busy police station.

PC Jemma Dicks, 28, of Ebbw Vale, admitted she was "flattered by the attention" of Sergeant Adam Reed, 40, when she started under him on patrols.

But she confessed it was a "massive mistake" to begin their ten-month affair when the sex-on-duty scandal was discovered.

PC Dicks is now battling to save her career although Reed has since quit the force after admitting a foot fetish and station sex.

She told a disciplinary hearing: "I was brainwashed by everything he told me. I was head over heels for him."

She added: "I take full responsibility. It was a massive mistake and I really regret what has happened."

The hearing was told Reed took a photo of PC Dicks performing a sex act on his mobile phone - but she denied knowing about it.

She said: "In his text messages he joked that he had taken a picture. He had quite a warped sense of humour so I just thought he was joking."

Breaking down in tears PC Dicks said: "I just want to express how remorseful I am for what I have done."

Presenting officer Barney Branston said PC Dicks was "portraying Reed to be a bogey man, the big bad wolf"- and that she is the "innocent victim".

But he said: "Text messages exchanged was flirty banter between two adults. You didn't put a stop to it."

The misconduct hearing was told PC Dicks confessed to the sex acts at "various locations and dates" over a ten-month fling.

PC Dicks admitted to senior officers the two had liaisons on "multiple occasions" while on shift together.

But Reed - who has since left the South Wales force - told his wife it happened just once as the pair were working together.

PC Dicks is now battling to save her career by saying their actions are not a sacking offence.

The hearing heard PC Dicks completed several years of training for her dream job and applied to join South Wales Police in May 2015 on the advice of her dad.

The two officers then began having sex from November that year for ten months - until it ended.

Their affair came to light after Sergeant Reed was accused of taking sneak photographs of another woman officer's feet with PC Dicks in his station sergeant's office.

Sgt Reed was challenged about taking the secret feet pictures without consent - and later admitted having a "foot fetish".

Both now face a disciplinary hearing with top brass from the South Wales force for "discreditable conduct" for their sex games in the main Cardiff Central police station.

PC Dicks argued that her breaches of professional behaviour only amounted to misconduct - and were not gross for a sacking offence.

The disciplinary charge reads: "It is alleged that PC Jemma Dicks has breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour relating to Duties and Responsibilities and Discreditable Conduct and such breaches amount to gross misconduct."

Sgt Reed is accused of three charges of discreditable conduct, including when another woman officer was due to take a statement from PC Dicks in his office.

The charge states said: "Whilst this officer was sitting in his office addressing that matter he used his mobile telephone to take a number of photographs of her feet.

"He did so covertly and without her consent. He has since disclosed that he did so because he has a foot fetish."

Reed is also accused having oral sex with PC Dicks at the station and – during the middle of their affair in May 2018 - of having sexual intercourse with another unamed serving PCSO while on duty at Cardiff Central.

The disciplinary hearing by South Wales Police being held in Pencoed, near Bridgend, is continuing.