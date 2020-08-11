DEBENHAMS is to cut 2,500 jobs across its stores and warehouses across the UK as the high street retailer looks to slash costs.
It is unclear how the chain's landmark store in Newport's Friars Walk will be affected.
The department store chain said that sales at the company had been hit by the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.
What have Debenhams said?
A spokesman for Debenhams said of the planned 2,500 job cuts: “We have successfully reopened 124 stores, post-lockdown, and these are currently trading ahead of management expectations.
“At the same time, the trading environment is clearly a long way from returning to normal and we have to ensure our store costs are aligned with realistic expectations.
“Those colleagues affected by redundancy have been informed and we are very grateful to them for their service and commitment to Debenhams.
“Such difficult decisions are being taken by many retailers right now, and we will continue to take all necessary steps to give Debenhams every chance of a viable future."
Which roles will be axed?
The department store business is scrapping the roles of sales manager, visual merchandise manager and selling support manager as part of a management restructuring process.
The move, which was first reported by RetailWeek, comes four months after Debenhams collapsed into administration.
What about Debenhams stores?
Debenhams said it has no plans to shut more stores as part of the restructure.
