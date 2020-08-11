AN INSPIRATIONAL marathon runner has become the first person to cover the Wales Coast Path in under 20 days.

Rhys Jenkins, aged 32, from Penarth, beat the record on Monday night, reaching Chepstow after a gruelling 870-mile journey, completing more than 40 miles each day.

Even for Mr Jenkins, who is not averse to seriously tough challenges - having already completed the 135 mile Death Valley challenge in the US and much more - this was a tall order.

Starting in Chester on July 21, he beat the previous record of 20 days 12 hours and 55 minutes, set in 2017 - by two hours and 17 minutes.

Mr Jenkins completed the challenge in 20 days, 10 hours and 38 minutes.

In the process, he ran the equivalent of 33 marathons and has raised £4,500 for the CF Warriors, NSPCC and Maggie's Cardiff charities.

Speaking at the finish line in Chepstow, he said: "I can’t believe what I’ve just achieved. That was a complete physical and emotional rollercoaster from start to finish. It was truly the most brutal 20 days of my life.

“I could not have done it without the huge support from my friends, family, pacers and people we met along the way."

He was supported throughout the run by his wife Cerys - who drove alongside him in a campervan to help him with regular breaks for food and sleep.

He added: "The one person I could definitely not have done this without is my wife, Cerys. She has not just been my support driver for the whole challenge but she has been my rock.

"She’s looked after me every step of the way of this challenge, feeding me, hydrating me and putting up with me when I was tired and grumpy. She is a remarkable woman and one of the strongest people I’ve ever met.”

Wellwishers can donate to his chosen charities at https://www.justgiving.com/team/Wales-Coast-Path.