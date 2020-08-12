A YOUTUBE-mad six-year-old has been treating viewers to his take on Joe Wicks’ virtual lockdown workouts.

Noah Titchener, from Abergavenny and now living in Blaenavon, started the workouts online in April, and he’s now got all the family involved – including his 92-year-old grandad (kind of).

Due to mum Vicky suffering with lupus, Noah has been shielding with her and dad Craig since March, and the videos are just some of the many ways they have helped the time go by.

As well as doing an hour or two of home-schooling a day, Noah and his family have gained something of a following, too, with a funny and emotional Facebook lockdown diary.

“It’s been tougher than we probably thought it would be,” Mrs Titchener said, “but with the videos Noah has found a sense of enjoyment and it’s actually really helped him.

“He’s practised his Welsh a lot in the videos and reads a script to make sure he’s ready.

“He’s always looking at how many views the videos get, and some have done better than others. The one he talked the most in didn’t do as well, which I felt was a good lesson for him that talking all the time isn’t always the best option.”

After his dad publishes the videos, Noah runs his parents through the routine.

“I insist we close the curtains,” Mrs Titchener laughed. “After we’ve done it he rings up his grandads to ask if they’ve done it, and they have to say yes. One is 92, there’s no way he could do it!”

On Noah being so into social media and Youtube, Mrs Titchener said: “I get some parents would rather shield children away from it and that’s fine, but I think it’s important he learns about it now so it’s less difficult for us to control when he’s a teenager.

“He’s always helping me with the diary and we sometimes get messages asking if we’re okay when we miss a day!"

The family have one week left of shielding, and Mrs Titchener says Monday – the first day “back to normal”, will be anything but.

“It’s going to be strange, it’s been 142 days so it’s going to be a shock to the system, and I won’t be going to the supermarket,” she added. “But I will go shopping to get Noah ready for school. It’s scary but we’ll take it slowly.”