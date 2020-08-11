NO new coronavirus deaths or cases have been reported in Gwent again today, but there have been two more deaths and 13 new cases in other parts of Wales.

The two latest deaths - both in the Betsi Cadwalladr University Health Board area in north Wales - take the overall total, based on the Public Health Wales measure - to 1,581.

This figure is known to be higher however, and the Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the figure much higher.

The PHW figure includes only those coronavirus deaths that have been confirmed by a laboratory test.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wales, based on PHW figures, now stands at 17,476, including the 13 cases confirmed today, though the true figures will be higher. Six of the newly confirmed cases are in Swansea.

Across Gwent, the total number of coronavirus-related deaths remains at 275, according to Public Health Wales (PHW).

The number of cases confirmed in Gwent stands at 2,753 though again, the true number is likely to be much higher.

The Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board area has now recorded 407 coronavirus deaths, according to the PHW measure, the highest of Wales's seven health board areas.

Newport continues to have the highest rate of cases per 100,000 population among Gwent's five council areas, at 572.2 which is the ninth highest in Wales.

Wrexham has the highest rate in Wales, at 1,004.7 per 100,000, followed by Merthyr Tydfil (961.4).

Torfaen (385.3) has the lowest rate of cases in Gwent.

The 13 new cases confirmed today are as follows:

Swansea - six

Wrexham - four

Rhondda Cynon Taf - two

Conwy - one