TRIBUTES have been paid to a well-respected environmentalist after his death.

Dr Stephen Marsh-Smith died on Saturday, August 8.

He had a successful dentistry career but left that path in 1995 to set up the Wye and Usk Foundation with other owners of the River Wye to take on the problems facing the rivers.

A spokesman for the Wye and Usk Foundation said: “Stephen leaves a long-lasting legacy to the Foundation as well as to the rivers trust and environmental movement.

“It was his determination, ambition, innovation and relentless energy that was essential in setting up our organisation and for driving improvements for rivers and fish. His ethos of getting things done will always be the basis of how the Wye & Usk Foundation operates.”

Mr Marsh-Smith was awarded and OBE in 2011 for services to the environment and conservation of the Wye and Usk. In 2016, he stepped down as chief executive of the Wye and Usk Foundation to become head of Afonydd Cymru, the umbrella organisation for the Welsh rivers trusts. At this time, he remained a part of the Wye and Usk Foundation, holding the role of advisory director and he would use his knowledge and experience to represent the Foundation at ministerial level and guiding the staff and trustees.

MORE NEWS:

The spokesman continued: “His immense presence will be very much missed by all those who knew and worked with him. To many, it will be of no surprise to hear that up until a couple of days ago Stephen was still working from his hospital bed, designing fish passes and writing his monthly salmon fishing report. If any testament to his dedication to the rivers was needed, this was it.

“Our thoughts are, of course, with his wife Seren, his son Edward and his daughters, Henrietta and Georgina.”

Monmouth MS Nick Ramsay paid tribute to Mr Marsh-Smith on social media. He tweeted: “Sorry to hear the sad news of the passing of Stephen Marsh-Smith, founder of the first river trust, the Wye and Usk Foundation. Rest in peace Stephen, you will be remembered for your powerful vision that became a reality.”

Blaenau Gwent MS Alun Davies echoed the tribute saying: “This is very sad news. Stephen’s contribution to angling and to the management of our environment has been priceless. His vision in driving the work of the Wye and Usk Foundation has given us a model for the future.”