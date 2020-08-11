THE Foreign Office have issued an update for travellers heading to France, Greece, Malaysia and Brunei.

Here's what you need to know.

What is the latest on heading to France?

Speculation remains that France will be removed from the government’s quarantine exemption list later this week due to concern over a rise in coronavirus cases.

However, at the time of writing, France remains on the government's quarantine list.

France’s Health Minister has announced that wearing masks in enclosed public spaces are compulsory from Monday, July 20, for those aged 11 and over. For more information on the public spaces this applies to, see the government website. Public spaces include:

Public conference and meeting rooms

Cinemas, theatre and enclosed entertainment venues

Restaurants and bars (including those at altitude)

Hotels and shared holiday properties (including those at altitude)

Mountain huts/cabins

Education and training establishments

Games rooms, leisure centres and holiday parks

Libraries and archives

Places of worship

Indoor sporting venues such as gyms (except for while participating in sporting activity), and some other open-air venues

Museums

Marquees and tents

Public boats (including moored quayside bars/venues)

Train and bus stations

Shops and shopping centres

Administrative buildings and banks

Covered markets

Since May 11, wearing masks on public transport across France has been compulsory for all users aged 11 and over, with fines for those who are not compliant. Masks are also compulsory in taxis and private hire vehicles without a plexiglass screen.

Parisian local authorities have also announced that wearing masks in certain busy outdoor public spaces is compulsory from Monday, August 10, for those aged 11 and over.

What is the latest on heading to Greece?

The Foreign & Commonwealth Office say the Greek authorities are likely to impose local coronavirus-related restrictions in certain areas, if they perceive a heightened case-rate or other valid reason, in relation to that area.

Holidaymakers have been urged to monitor the situation regularly via media and other information sources.

From 6am on August 7 until 6pm on August 17, 2020, local restrictions are in place on the island of Poros. These include:

Prohibition of operation of all food/catering sector-related shops, services and facilities from 11pm - 7am the next day.

Suspension of any kind of live events and celebrations such as parties, trade fairs, religious ceremonies, open markets etc.

No more than 9 people can gather for any reason in public or private spaces.

The maximum number of people allowed per table in dining facilities (including cafes, tavernas, restaurants) is 4, unless your group consists only of close family members you regularly engage with, in which case, a group of up to 6 people is allowed.

Mandatory use of masks indoors (except in private spaces such as hotel rooms) and outdoors throughout the island.

Additional checks and patrols will be carried out to enforce the above measures. Travellers should comply with all the Greek authorities’ requirements; failure to do so could result in heavy fines.

Across Greece, it is mandatory to wear face-masks on public transport (including flights and ferries), at airports and in taxis.

Travel in a private car or a taxi is limited to a maximum of 3 adult passengers per vehicle, in addition to the driver. Any children in the vehicle do not count towards this limit. When travelling in a taxi, all passengers must wear face-masks.

Holidaymakers may travel throughout Greece, including to the islands.

What is the latest on heading to Malaysia and Brunei?

Travellers arriving in the UK from Malaysia or Brunei no longer need to self-isolate for 14 days.

The countries were added to the Government’s list of destinations from which people arriving in England do not need to enter quarantine.

The devolved administrations have taken the same decision.

This is unlikely to open up the possibility of UK holidaymakers travelling to the countries in the short-term though.

Around 360,000 British nationals visit Malaysia each year, but the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) website states that entry for foreign nationals is currently prohibited except for those holding certain residency visas and employment passes.

Meanwhile the FCO describes entry to Brunei as “severely restricted”.