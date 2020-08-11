Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If I had to name one tech product that I couldn't live without, I'd have to hand it to my noise-cancelling headphones. I depend on them every day to deliver crisp, flawless audio to my ears while blocking out the rest of the world. I strongly recommend that everyone own a pair, and if you want to get your hands on the best that money can buy, you should opt for the best-selling Sony WH-1000XM3 over-ears. Even better, today you can get them for one of their lowest prices ever.

Thanks to a price drop at Amazon, the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are currently available for just £229, which matches the last low price we saw on these popular headphones back in December. As they typically cost between £275-£330 and have never been lower than £229, this discount is quite substantial and doesn't come around often.

Tune out the world. (Photo: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar)

The Sony WH-1000XM3 are both the best noise-cancelling headphones we’ve ever tested, mostly because of how impressive they are in the noise-cancellation department. They use ‘Adaptive Sound Control’ technology, which means that the level of active noise-cancellation (or ANC) automatically adjusts based on how noisy your surroundings are. They also are completely touch-controlled and allow you to pause your music using ‘Quick Attention mode’, by placing your hand over the earcup, which makes it super easy to have a quick conversation.

We also loved their plush, comfortable feel, and long battery life. While their expensive price usually makes you think twice about them, this steep discount makes them considerably more affordable.

In addition to the WH-1000XM3's Amazon has also dropped the price of the entry-level Sony WH-CH710N noise-cancelling headphones. These feature a lot of the same features as the 1000XM3's but they're considerably less expensive. They normally cost £130 but are currently on sale for £98.93.

Finally, if you prefer true-wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds which normally sell for £220 are on sale for £169.99. These have the same or similar whisper-quiet active noise cancellation, clear and detailed sound, and impressive features of the WH-1000XM3's but in a smaller package. They even outdo the Apple Airpod Pro's when it comes to battery life.

We're not sure how long these price drops will last, so now's the time to buy if you'd like to secure a pair at this low price point.

