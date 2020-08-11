A DAUGHTER told a court her loving father was “barbarically” murdered after he had reached out to her brother after a 25-year estrangement.

Stephen Gallagher, 55, was jailed for life for the “chilling” stabbing of 76-year-old Thomas Gallagher at their Cwmbran home.

The killer had armed himself with a lock knife and attacked his father after the pair had argued over broadband speed.

Father-of-five Stephen Gallagher was jailed for life at Swansea Crown Court and will serve at least 13 years and four months before being eligible for parole.

Before the defendant was sentenced, prosecutor Mark Wyeth QC read out the moving victim impact statement of Thomas Gallagher’s daughter Suzanne Pritchard.

She said: “One of the worst days of my life was going to the morgue to identifying Dad’s body. His face was full of terror and trauma.

“He had died from an act of barbarism. It was a merciless and brutal death.

“Dad was always there to catch me when I fell. He was my secret parachute.

“He died in the room where I played as a child with the pool table taking centre stage.

“I always feared that after a self-imposed estrangement of 25 years, my brother would come for me or my mother.

“I warned Dad about Stephen moving back but he wanted to help him.

“He was a great parent and protective. He never stopped trying.

“This crime is unbelievable. I never thought I would say, ‘Dad, brother and murder in the same sentence’.

“It is cruel and unthinkable and one we will have to bear for the rest of our lives.

“I want my old life and my Dad back.”

The court also heard the victim statement of Thomas Gallagher’s long-term partner Janice Davey.

She said: “He was my partner, my best friend and soulmate. I was the person I always turned to for help.

“I love him so much. He was my rock. Since that day, my whole life has changed.”

Stephen Gallagher admitted murdering his father in Kidwelly Road, Llanyrafon, Cwmbran, on September 10, 2019.

Judge Paul Thomas QC told him: “The most chilling aspect of your butchery is that you told the police that after you started to stab him, he called out in pain and appealed for you to stop.

“You showed him not one scintilla of mercy. You said to the police, ‘I wanted to finish him off.'"

Jailing him for life, the judge said he would not be eligible to be considered for release until 2033.

"As you know, you may, in fact, never be released," he added.

Outside the court, Gwent Police’s Detective Superintendent Leanne Brustad, who led the investigation, said: “This was a tragic incident that happened in the community of Llanyravon last year.

“Our thoughts are with the family of Thomas Gallagher and I hope that the conclusion of the case brings them some closure.”