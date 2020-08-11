A MAN is to go on trial later this year after he pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape.
Phillip Rosser, 58, of Farm Road, Nantyglo, denied the allegations at a hearing before Judge Richard Williams at Cardiff Crown Court.
A trial date of November 30 was set.
Rosser was remanded in custody.
