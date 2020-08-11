FILM fans in Newport can enjoy some all-time classics, as well as a few modern hits, from the comfort of their own cars next month, when Tredegar House hosts a drive-in cinema.
Adventure Drive-In is bringing a packed schedule of films to the iconic city landmark from Thursday, September 24 to Sunday, September 27.
Limited spaces are available, and booking in advance is recommended on the company's website.
The drive-in cinema will be contact-free and socially-distanced.
Visitors are encouraged to bring their own food and drink, and there will be toilets available on-site.
Here's the full schedule for the drive-in cinema at Tredegar House:
— Thursday, September 24
Knives Out (certificate 12A) at 2pm.
A whodunnit starring Daniel Craig as the detective tasked with finding the murderer among a family of oddballs.
Grease (PG) at 6pm.
The classic musical starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John as the summer lovebirds who find themselves in the same high school.
Joker (15) at 9.45pm.
Joaquin Phoenix won an Oscar for his portrayal of the iconic Gotham City villain in this origin story.
— Friday, September 25
Walk The Line (12A) at 2pm.
Another award-winning film starring Phoenix, who this time plays music legend Johnny Cash in this 2005 biopic.
Dirty Dancing (12A) at 6.15pm.
This classic romance tale tells the story of a woman who falls in love with her dance teacher.
The Invisible Man (15) at 10pm.
A 2020 film based on the classic science fiction novel, starring Elizabeth Moss as a woman convinced her boyfriend's death was not all it seemed.
— Saturday, September 26
The Goonies (12A) at 2pm.
A classic childhood friendship story about a group of young, adventurous misfits who find a mysterious treasure map.
Pretty Woman (15) at 6pm.
Richard Gere and Julia Roberts star in this 1990 rom-com about a rich businessman who hires an escort to play his girlfriend.
— Sunday, September 27
Back To The Future (PG) at 2pm.
Michael J Fox is Marty McFly, the 1980s kid who unwittingly gets sent to the 1950s in an eccentric scientist's time-travelling car.
Stand By Me (15) at 6pm.
This coming-of-age film is based on a story by Stephen King, and follows a group of friends on their journey to find a missing boy.
The Blues Brothers (15) at 9.30pm.
This musical stars John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd as two wacky singers "on a mission from God" to save their old orphanage.