A MAN has been arrested and is in custody following a stand-off with police which lasted around 19 hours.

The incident happened in Priory Court, a small residential street on the northern edge of Cwmcarn.

Local residents reported more than a dozen police vehicles arriving in the street from around 5.30pm on Monday, blocking the road.

Armed police officers took up positions around Priory Court and residents were urged to stay back.

One local man told the Argus that police dog units were also present in the streets, and a police negotiator was also at the scene.

Residents' photographs of the street showed it full of police vehicles and locked-down.

Armed officers had surrounded a part of the street and were photographed standing in back gardens, as well as out on the road.

At around 10.15pm on Monday, Gwent Police confirmed they were responding to reports of a man armed with a knife in the village street.

They said armed police officers were "in attendance to ensure the safety of the public and other officers".

The police spokeswoman also said on Monday that officers had originally attended an address in Priory Court "to carry out enquiries in connection with a criminal damage investigation".

Nobody else was inside the property during the stand-off, the police confirmed, as darkness fell on Cwmcarn and the incident spilled over into Tuesday.

Yesterday morning, a local resident said police arrested a man at around 9.30am.

The arrest was later confirmed by Gwent Police but no further information as to any charges he may face have since been released.