CONTENTIOUS plans to demolish a former pub and cafe in Rogerstone to make way for 24 apartments have been lodged with the city council.

The proposals would see three blocks of two-bedroom apartments built on the former Ye Olde Oak Stave pub site in Ruskin Avenue and its car park.

Eleven objections were submitted in response to a pre-application consultation on the plans.

Residents voiced concern over the height of the proposed building and said the development would be “over-bearing, out-of-scale or out-of-character” in its appearance.

Worries the development would worsen traffic problems in the area were also raised.

But plans lodged with Newport council say the height of the buildings has been reduced in response to the feedback from the consultation.

A planning statement says the development has been designed to “complement the local character” of the area.

“The existing vacant public house building is very tired in appearance and is considered an increasing blight in the local streetscape,” it says.

“The building detracts from the character of the area and its demolition and replacement with a new high-quality residential development is considered to be a considerable improvement to the character of the streetscape.”

The application also says the scheme would not result in an “unacceptable impact” on traffic, claiming there is “capacity to accommodate the development”.

A total of 53 car parking spaces will serve the development – with 36 of these provided from the existing car park and a further 17 spaces from a new car park.

CCTV is also planned within the car park to deter anti-social behaviour.

The proposals include new landscaping to create an area of amenity space which will make the development “a welcoming and pleasant place to live”.

Plans to demolish the former pub – most recently used by the Seasons Coffee House – to build six detached homes on the site have already been approved by city councillors.

The latest plans will be assessed by Newport City Council in the coming months.