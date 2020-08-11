PREPARATORY work has started on replacing the River Ebbw railway bridge in Crumlin, which will help enable more passenger trains to use the line.
Network Rail has started setting up the site, which is next to the A467 at Crumlin, and work will begin on the bridge in September.
The £5 million scheme will be funded by the Department for Transport and will see the current bridge replaced with a wider deck that will be able to carry two railway lines.
The work forms part of the Ebbw Vale Frequency Enhancement Scheme, which is funded by Welsh Government. It aims to bring a more frequent rail service on the Ebbw Vale line in the future.
It is anticipated that work will mainly be carried out on week days and during daytime hours.
The railway will be closed on three separate occasions in September - from 12.50 am on September 4 to 5.40am on September 7; from 12.50am on September 12 to 5.40am on September 14; and from 12.50am on September 19 to 5.35am on September 28.
A replacement bus service will be available on these dates to transport passengers between the Ebbw Vale Town and Newbridge stations.
A traffic management scheme has been put in place until October 18.
For more information, email crwales@networkrail.co.uk