A MAN who spat at a police officer during the coronavirus pandemic has been locked up.
Stephen Gareth Davies, 44, was jailed for six months at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
He admitted assaulting an emergency worker, two public order offences and obstructing a constable.
The offences occurred at Davies’ home in Dan Y Graig, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly on May 17 and August 2.
The court heard the spitting offence was “aggravated by the defendant's record of previous offending”.
Davies will also have to pay a £128 surcharge after he is released from prison.