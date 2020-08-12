TAKE a look at these familiar shopping centres in Pontypool. We have delved into the archive to show you pictures of how much the town has changed over the years. To share your memories or contribute a picture from the past email sarah.wigmore@gwent-wales.co.uk
George Street
Osborne Road, pictured in 1992
MORE NEWS:
- Newport teenager sold heroin to undercover police officers
- Opposition to DHL Tradeteam plans to cut Ebbw Vale jobs
- Newport Mind flats plan to help tackle homelessness
Commercial Street
George Street
George Street, pictured in 1991
Crane Street, pictured in 1991