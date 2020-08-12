A BURGLAR who stole cash, a TV, chocolates and alcohol after raiding four homes has been sent to prison.
Marcus Williams, 29, of Sandalwood Court, Newport, was jailed at Cardiff Crown Court.
He pleaded guilty to four burglaries in Monmouth and to the theft of a pedal bike.
READ MORE
- Heroin dealer photographed selling drugs to undercover officers
- Teenage drug dealer sold heroin to undercover police officers
- One-man crime wave back behind bars for burglary, fraud, theft and criminal damage at police station
Williams was locked up for two-and-a-half years by Judge Catherine Richards.