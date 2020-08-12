South Wales Argus Camera Club members have captured fantastic images which all include trees across Gwent. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by club members. More than 3,500 people are signed up as Camera Club members. Why not join them?
WOODS: Michaela Howell took this atmospheric picture while out on a walk near Monmouth
View: Leanne Preece was enjoying the countryside at Pwll Du, near Blaenavon
Evening: Enjoying a sunset through the trees in Newport. Sally Cooper took this picture
Avenue: Trees at Tredegar House taken by Rhys Leek
Walk: What's beyond the trees? Picture: Nathan Morgan
River: Trees line the banks of the river at Caerleon. Picture: Linda Hill