South Wales Argus Camera Club members have captured fantastic images which all include trees across Gwent. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by club members. More than 3,500 people are signed up as Camera Club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus:

WOODS: Michaela Howell took this atmospheric picture while out on a walk near Monmouth

South Wales Argus:

View: Leanne Preece was enjoying the countryside at Pwll Du, near Blaenavon

South Wales Argus:

Evening: Enjoying a sunset through the trees in Newport. Sally Cooper took this picture

South Wales Argus:

Avenue: Trees at Tredegar House taken by Rhys Leek

South Wales Argus:

Walk: What's beyond the trees? Picture: Nathan Morgan

South Wales Argus:

River: Trees line the banks of the river at Caerleon. Picture: Linda Hill