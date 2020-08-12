THE MOTOCROSS community will today pay tribute to teenage rider Cory Hewer, who died after an accident in Blaenau Gwent last month.
Cory, 13, from Ebbw Vale, was injured at Aberbeeg Motocross on Sunday July 19, and died at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff two days later.
His funeral will be held later today, and to pay tribute to him, Cory’s fellow riders will follow the funeral procession, leaving Eastville Road in Ebbw Vale at 1pm, and heading through Tredegar and Blackwood to Newbridge, where the funeral service will be held.
Organisers have said anyone can come and pay tribute to Cory, and riders should arrive a little earlier.
Gwent Police have asked those planning on paying tribute to Cory to ride road legal bikes.
For more details, search 'Drive Through for Cory Hewer' on Facebook.