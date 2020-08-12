A WEATHER warning is still in place for thunderstorms across the whole of Gwent today, although temperatures are still set to hit 30C.

Monday was the first day of four where a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, however the thunder and lightning stayed away.

Here we provide you with an hour by hour weather forecast for the rest of the day across Gwent.

READ MORE:

Newport:

8am: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 21C

9am: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 22C

10am: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 24C

11am: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 25C

Midday: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 26C

1pm: Thunder and showers and max temperature of 27C

2pm: Thunder and showers and max temperature of 27C

3pm: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 28C

4pm: Cloudy and max temperature of 30C

5pm: Cloudy and max temperature of 29C

6pm: Sunny and max temperature of 29C

7pm: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 28C

8pm: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 27C

9pm: Thunder and showers and max temperature of 25C

10pm: Heavy showers and max temperature of 24C

11pm: Light showers and max temperature of 23C

Caerphilly

8am: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 21C

9am: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 23C

10am: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 24C

11am: Cloudy and max temperature of 25C

Midday: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 26C

1pm: Thunder and showers and max temperature of 26C

2pm: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 27C

3pm: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 28C

4pm: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 29C

5pm: Thunder and max temperature of 29C

6pm: Sunny and max temperature of 28C

7pm: Sunny and max temperature of 27C

8pm: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 25C

9pm: Light showers and max temperature of 24C

10pm: Light showers and max temperature of 23C

11pm: Light showers and max temperature of 23C

Abertillery

8am: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 21C

9am: Sunny and max temperature of 23C

10am: Cloudy and max temperature of 24C

11am: Cloudy intervals and max temperature of 25C

Midday: Thunder and showers and max temperature of 25C

1pm: Sunny intervals and showers and max temperature of 26C

2pm: Thunder and showers and max temperature of 26C

3pm: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 27C

4pm: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 29C

5pm: Cloudy and max temperature of 28C

6pm: Sunny and max temperature of 27C

7pm: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 26C

8pm: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 25C

9pm: Light showers and max temperature of 23C

10pm: Light showers and max temperature of 22C

11pm: Light showers and max temperature of 22C

Monmouth

8am: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 21C

9am: Sunny and max temperature of 23C

10am: Sunny and max temperature of 25C

11am: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 27C

Midday: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 28C

1pm: Cloudy and max temperature of 29C

2pm: Thunder and showers and max temperature of 29C

3pm: Thunder and max temperature of 29C

4pm: Light showers and max temperature of 30C

5pm: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 29C

6pm: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 29C

7pm: Cloudy and max temperature of 28C

8pm: Light shower and max temperature of 26C

9pm: Partly cloudy and max temperature of 24C

10pm: Partly cloudy and max temperature of 24C

11pm: Partly cloudy and max temperature of 23C

Pontypool

8am: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 19C

9am: Sunny and max temperature of 21C

10am: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 23C

11am: Cloudy and max temperature of 24C

Midday: Thunder and showers and max temperature of 24C

1pm: Thunder and max temperature of 25C

2pm: Light showers and max temperature of 26C

3pm: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 27C

4pm: Sunny and max temperature of 28C

5pm: Cloudy and max temperature of 28C

6pm: Sunny and max temperature of 27C

7pm: Cloudy and max temperature of 27C

8pm: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 25C

9pm: Thunder and showers and max temperature of 24C

10pm: Light showers and max temperature of 22C

11pm: Light showers and max temperature of 22C