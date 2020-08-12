A WEATHER warning is still in place for thunderstorms across the whole of Gwent today, although temperatures are still set to hit 30C.
Monday was the first day of four where a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, however the thunder and lightning stayed away.
Here we provide you with an hour by hour weather forecast for the rest of the day across Gwent.
Newport:
8am: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 21C
9am: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 22C
10am: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 24C
11am: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 25C
Midday: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 26C
1pm: Thunder and showers and max temperature of 27C
2pm: Thunder and showers and max temperature of 27C
3pm: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 28C
4pm: Cloudy and max temperature of 30C
5pm: Cloudy and max temperature of 29C
6pm: Sunny and max temperature of 29C
7pm: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 28C
8pm: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 27C
9pm: Thunder and showers and max temperature of 25C
10pm: Heavy showers and max temperature of 24C
11pm: Light showers and max temperature of 23C
Caerphilly
8am: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 21C
9am: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 23C
10am: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 24C
11am: Cloudy and max temperature of 25C
Midday: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 26C
1pm: Thunder and showers and max temperature of 26C
2pm: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 27C
3pm: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 28C
4pm: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 29C
5pm: Thunder and max temperature of 29C
6pm: Sunny and max temperature of 28C
7pm: Sunny and max temperature of 27C
8pm: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 25C
9pm: Light showers and max temperature of 24C
10pm: Light showers and max temperature of 23C
11pm: Light showers and max temperature of 23C
Abertillery
8am: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 21C
9am: Sunny and max temperature of 23C
10am: Cloudy and max temperature of 24C
11am: Cloudy intervals and max temperature of 25C
Midday: Thunder and showers and max temperature of 25C
1pm: Sunny intervals and showers and max temperature of 26C
2pm: Thunder and showers and max temperature of 26C
3pm: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 27C
4pm: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 29C
5pm: Cloudy and max temperature of 28C
6pm: Sunny and max temperature of 27C
7pm: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 26C
8pm: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 25C
9pm: Light showers and max temperature of 23C
10pm: Light showers and max temperature of 22C
11pm: Light showers and max temperature of 22C
Monmouth
8am: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 21C
9am: Sunny and max temperature of 23C
10am: Sunny and max temperature of 25C
11am: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 27C
Midday: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 28C
1pm: Cloudy and max temperature of 29C
2pm: Thunder and showers and max temperature of 29C
3pm: Thunder and max temperature of 29C
4pm: Light showers and max temperature of 30C
5pm: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 29C
6pm: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 29C
7pm: Cloudy and max temperature of 28C
8pm: Light shower and max temperature of 26C
9pm: Partly cloudy and max temperature of 24C
10pm: Partly cloudy and max temperature of 24C
11pm: Partly cloudy and max temperature of 23C
Pontypool
8am: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 19C
9am: Sunny and max temperature of 21C
10am: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 23C
11am: Cloudy and max temperature of 24C
Midday: Thunder and showers and max temperature of 24C
1pm: Thunder and max temperature of 25C
2pm: Light showers and max temperature of 26C
3pm: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 27C
4pm: Sunny and max temperature of 28C
5pm: Cloudy and max temperature of 28C
6pm: Sunny and max temperature of 27C
7pm: Cloudy and max temperature of 27C
8pm: Sunny intervals and max temperature of 25C
9pm: Thunder and showers and max temperature of 24C
10pm: Light showers and max temperature of 22C
11pm: Light showers and max temperature of 22C