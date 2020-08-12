A popular chocolate bar has returned to supermarket shelves across the country following a 30-year absence.
Confectionary makers Mars Wrigley have confirmed the comeback of their Marathon bars after a brief appearance in stores last year.
It was so popular in fact, chocolate lovers with a refined taste for nutty nostalgia bought over four million Marathon bars in just 12 weeks.
Demand for the chocolate treat was so high that supermarket chain Morrisons had to introduce a limit on how many packs a customer could buy.
When did the chocolate bar return - and how long will they be on sale?
The bars hit stores on Monday, August 10, with heritage branding available in Morrisons and McColl’s for a limited time of three months.
For the first time in 30 years, the Marathon bar will also be available in a single bar format.
What have the makers of the Marathon bar said?
David Manzini, general manager at Mars Wrigley UK said: “At Mars Wrigley we’re all about creating better moments through our sweet treats.
"It’s clear that after nearly 30 years away, people loved the return of the Marathon bar last year.
"When the British public speaks, we always aim to deliver.
"It’s great that after making chocolate in the UK for nearly 90 years people still love our chocolate!”
