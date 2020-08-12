A NEW Marks and Spencer food hall will open in Cwmbran next week.
M&S Simply Food will open as a part of the WH Smith in the Mall in Cwmbran Centre on Thursday August 20.
Work is well underway in store, with signs appearing on the window and a section inside the store on the right side from the entrance being barricaded off.
“The exciting new offering will include M&S Food products for now and later, such as M&S sandwiches, salads, deli items and pasta pots - perfect for a grab-and-go lunch,” said a WH Smith spokeswoman.
“The new offer will also include a selection of M&S Simply Food meals for customers and locals to enjoy at home, bakery products and fresh flowers.
An M&S food hall will join the WH Smith store in Cwmbran.
“The new range launching in WHSmith introduces a convenient Simply Food offer for the centre of town in a great location with nearby car parking facilities and excellent public transport connections for shoppers and those working in the town.
“Local customers will be able to pick up an opening offer 10 per cent off M&S food voucher from WHSmith in the first week.”
Posters in the window of WH Smith in Cwmbran.
An application has been made by WH Smith for a New Premises Licence, which would see its opening times extended and allow the sale of alcohol.
The new M&S Simply Food will see the supermarket return to the Cwmbran Centre just 15 months after Marks and Spencer closed its full store at the centre in May 2019.
