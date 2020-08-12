CALLS have been made for the first Covid-19 rehabilitation programme of its kind, based in Newport, to be rolled out across Wales.

Based at the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales, the groundbreaking programme helps those who fell critically ill with coronavirus to recover physically and mentally.

It targets patients who were ventilated in an intensive care or respiratory high dependency unit at the Royal Gwent Hospital or Abergavenny’s Nevill Hall.

Forty patients from around Gwent are taking part in the eight-week programme, benefitting from a range of specialist services including respiratory, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, dietetics, psychology and the National Exercise Referral Team.

Monmouth MP David Davies and South Wales East MS Laura Anne Jones visited the velodrome to meet some of the patients undergoing rehabilitation, and Mr Davies said: “Intensive care patients are known to lose a significant amount of weight, muscle mass and function for many reasons during a long stay in hospital, which can have a huge impact on their quality of life.

“A third of patients who go on a ventilator sadly pass away, while two thirds are left with mental and physical problems which, in some cases, can take months of recovery.

“The respiratory team identified the need for ventilated patients to have dedicated rehab and this is a fantastic scheme making a real difference to people who suffered very badly after contracting coronavirus.

“Crucially, the support provided is driven and led by each patient. The programme is therefore tailored to individual needs with the aim of getting them back to where they want to be, both mentally and physically.”

Robert 'Scott' Robertson (top right) and Mark Owen (bottom right) are two of the coronavrius patients who have been taking part in the rehab scheme run by a health board team at the velodrome in Newport

Dr Martha Scott, clinical director for respiratory services at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, has been instrumental in its development alongside lead respiratory clinician Dr Sara Fairbairn.

The programme runs twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with two 90-minute sessions a day. Patients attend once a week in a group of 10.

Ms Jones said she would be pressing First Minister Mark Drakeford and the Welsh Government to roll out the bespoke post Covid-19 programme across Wales.

“The doctors, nurses and other NHS staff involved in delivering this vital new service cannot be praised highly enough,” she said.

“What the team is doing at the velodrome is amazing. It was a privilege to visit and the positivity was second to none. The patients we spoke to have all had a critical illness and it has been a real journey for them on the road back to full health.

“I very much hope the Welsh Government looks at what has been achieved here in Gwent and offers support to other local health boards so similar programmes can be set up to help with patients’ rehabilitation.”