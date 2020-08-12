IF YOU’VE been lucky enough to pass through Caldicot town centre over the last week or so you will probably have been greeted with an unexpected splash of colour.

In fact, you can’t really miss it. The town is awash with colourful yarn thanks to the local knit and natter group and a café with the community at heart.

Jane Vaughan, of The Cellar Knit and Natter Group, and Jo Colla – owner of Ladybird Craft Centre and Café, have explained the reasoning behind the decorations.

“We had a message from Monmouthshire council a couple of weeks ago asking us to do something, with a donation towards the materials,” Ms Vaughan said. “We’d been in discussions with them because we wanted to do something last year, but it didn’t happen.

“It’s been fantastic for our group members because it’s given us a purpose. Lockdown has been really difficult for many of our members.

“We usually meet at The Cellar pub every Monday, but obviously haven’t been able to do that for months.

“For some the group is a really lifeline and something that keeps us looking forward in life. Without the sessions it’s been a lonely time for some of us.

“It isn’t just a hobby, so to get the appreciation we’ve received over the last week really means a lot.”

The group, which started out as three people six years ago, is now around 15-strong, and donates all proceeds to charity.

The work of the group and the craft centre has certainly gone down a treat in the town, with hundreds taking to social media to share pictures, well wishes, and ask the group for personalised gifts.

Ms Colla said the town has been “brightened up” by the work, which she hopes will make a difference for traders.

“The town looked as tough it could have done with a bit more colour and life,” she said. “I hope it will draw more people in and instil some confidence in residents to come back to the town. It’s so important for us.”

The efforts have gone down so well that there are already plans in place for a repeat next year, which Ms Vaughan is confident will be even better.